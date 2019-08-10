Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 107.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,340 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after buying an additional 25,314 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 136.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 21.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. 1,908,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,648. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

