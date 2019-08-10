Tritax EuroBox PLC (EBOX) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on September 9th

Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EBOX opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.22) on Friday. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.97.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large Continental European logistics real estate assets, which fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply chain. Our assets are focused on the most- established logistics markets and major population centres, across core Continental European countries.

