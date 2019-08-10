TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.28.

TrueCar stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $41,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 93,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 845,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 361,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 602,448 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth $5,669,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

