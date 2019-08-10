Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Up 5.1%

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.67, 142,003 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 251,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Dan Levitan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,530,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,701,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trupanion by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

