TTC Protocol Price Hits $0.0992 on Exchanges (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. TTC Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, UEX, BitForex and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00757783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002094 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

