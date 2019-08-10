TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.68% of TTM Technologies worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 422.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 166,615 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

TTMI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 719,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.