Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Tuesday Morning shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 3,706 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TUES. ValuEngine raised Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Tuesday Morning in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 19,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,735.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,790.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,297.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 79,030 shares of company stock valued at $122,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUES. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,822,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

