Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20), Morningstar.com reports. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million.

NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 82,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.00. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 606.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

