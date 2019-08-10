UBS Group Reiterates €192.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €215.01 ($250.01).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

