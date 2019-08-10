UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCH. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

CCH stock traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,734 ($35.72). The stock had a trading volume of 844,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,838.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. Coca Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of €2.57 ($2.99) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Coca Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.54. Coca Cola HBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 153 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,742 ($35.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,195.26 ($5,481.85). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 425 shares of company stock worth $1,206,309.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coca Cola HBC stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

