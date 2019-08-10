UBS Group Reiterates GBX 2,800 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,302.94 ($43.16).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,429 ($31.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,541.32. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,284 ($82.11). The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

