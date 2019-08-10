UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $83.80. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 738,421 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

