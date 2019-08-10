Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $96,253.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

