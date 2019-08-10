Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given New GBX 5,030 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,030 ($65.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 4,325 ($56.51) to GBX 5,060 ($66.12) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,723.50 ($61.72).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,874.50 ($63.69). 2,631,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,968.94. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,122 ($66.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.