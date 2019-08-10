Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $182.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.62.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.64. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

