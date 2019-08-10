United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

United Insurance stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. 168,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $343,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 3,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 34,258 shares of company stock worth $450,862. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

