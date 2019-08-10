V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 298 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,096.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Shares of IYH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,330. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $204.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.60.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

