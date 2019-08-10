V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.94. 22,070,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,996,178. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

