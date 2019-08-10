V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

