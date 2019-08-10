V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.75. 1,946,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.