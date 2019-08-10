V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $1,992,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $5,157,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Summit Redstone cut NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,018,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

