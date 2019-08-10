V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,501 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.66. 229,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,844. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $102.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.