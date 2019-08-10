V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,438 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Novartis by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,338. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

