V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,007.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

EWZ traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,679,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,653,924. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

