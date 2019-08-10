Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Valhi had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 80.44%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter.

NYSE VHI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38. Valhi has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $617.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

