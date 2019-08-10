ValuEngine Downgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Hold

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MLAB. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

MLAB traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.38. 182,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,781. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $167.34 and a 1 year high of $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.63 million, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.74). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

