ValuEngine Lowers ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

AHCHY opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.53. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.56.

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

