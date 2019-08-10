ValuEngine Upgrades Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ INNT opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 76,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

