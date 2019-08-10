ValuEngine Upgrades Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Dolan purchased 4,152 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,783.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,939 shares in the company, valued at $297,701.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 15,004 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $97,526.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 493,849 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,526,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 305,017 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 337,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 256,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 236,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3,131.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 193,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.