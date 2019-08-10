Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Raised by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,063,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,873,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,476,000 after purchasing an additional 252,396 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 756.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $153.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

