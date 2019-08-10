Vanta Network Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (VNT)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Vanta Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Vanta Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Allbit. Vanta Network has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $342,525.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00259710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.01256551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Vanta Network Profile

Vanta Network’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 38,593,367,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,812,526,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork. Vanta Network’s official website is vanta.network. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

