Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.22 million.Varex Imaging also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.25 to $1.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

VREX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. 302,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,827. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $998.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $35,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905 shares of company stock valued at $87,677 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

