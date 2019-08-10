Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.58. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 268.64% and a negative return on equity of 127.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaxart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Vaxart at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

