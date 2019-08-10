Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.06-3.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Drexel Hamilton raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Vectrus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 70,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $432.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.88. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.