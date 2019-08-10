Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

VNTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup downgraded Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nomura reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NYSE VNTR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 1,201,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,542. The firm has a market cap of $281.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 60,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Turner acquired 40,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $316,335. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Venator Materials by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Venator Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

