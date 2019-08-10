Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 1.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ventas by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 70,804 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 324,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.58. 1,769,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,619. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

