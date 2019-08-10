Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.