Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $78.09 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, HitBTC, Crex24 and Upbit. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $78.09 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00728758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013453 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,872,053,389 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Bitbns, Coindeal, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Crex24, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

