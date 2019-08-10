Veros (VRS) Market Capitalization Achieves $148,831.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last week, Veros has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $148,831.00 and $18,924.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veros

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,412,324 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

