Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Matt Davidson Sells 6,313 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $66,223.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Matt Davidson sold 6,250 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $65,875.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Matt Davidson sold 10,338 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $123,228.96.

On Monday, July 29th, Matt Davidson sold 12,058 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $137,461.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Matt Davidson sold 2,802 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $28,692.48.

On Friday, July 19th, Matt Davidson sold 10,800 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $111,564.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Matt Davidson sold 10,490 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $114,655.70.

On Thursday, July 11th, Matt Davidson sold 13,212 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $152,994.96.

On Monday, July 8th, Matt Davidson sold 12,529 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $141,201.83.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Matt Davidson sold 33,521 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $389,849.23.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Matt Davidson sold 210 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $2,108.40.

VRCA stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

VRCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 482,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

