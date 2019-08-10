Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Virco Mfg. comprises approximately 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 11.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

