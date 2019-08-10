Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,850.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE KRG remained flat at $$15.61 on Friday. 407,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,849. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

