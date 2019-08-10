Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $803,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.24.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.56, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,833 shares of company stock valued at $33,746,371. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.94. 3,485,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.72. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

