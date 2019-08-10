Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 180.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $824,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $1,759,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock worth $1,978,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

