Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura upped their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $69,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,309.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $706,918 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 1,727,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

