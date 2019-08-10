Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRO. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in PROS by 17.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,320,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1,589.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP raised its stake in shares of PROS by 18.5% in the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 616,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after acquiring an additional 96,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 498,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. PROS’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $217,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,328.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,876,808.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,609 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

