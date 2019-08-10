Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.15% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. 331,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,714. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

