Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.326-$1.354 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Virtusa also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.83.

VRTU traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 723,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,077,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

