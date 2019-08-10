Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $323-$331 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.48 million.Virtusa also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

VRTU stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Virtusa had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

In other Virtusa news, Director Joseph Doody purchased 5,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $331,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 723,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,990,289.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

