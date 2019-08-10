Vitae Trading Up 25% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00009134 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $44,996.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 17,627,252 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,234 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

